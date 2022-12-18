City Holding Co. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.