City Holding Co. Sells 1,497 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $144.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

