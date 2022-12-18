City Holding Co. Sells 1,740 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

