City Holding Co. Sells 25 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,462.11 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,776.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,508.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,495.21. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

