City Holding Co. Sells 300 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 167,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.83 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

