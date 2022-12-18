City Holding Co. Sells 639 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $175.54 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

