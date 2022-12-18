City Holding Co. Sells 650 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,026,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $107.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $141.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

