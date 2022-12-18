City Holding Co. Sells 800 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 275.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.