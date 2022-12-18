City Holding Co. Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

