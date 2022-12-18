City Holding Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

