Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,203 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDEM. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 194,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 78,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 3,816.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period.

LDEM opened at $43.33 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

