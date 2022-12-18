Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $73.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

