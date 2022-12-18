Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 122,567 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,567 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $124,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $61.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99.

