Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,770,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $33,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,311,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,737 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 243,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.