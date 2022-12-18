Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,912 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. BOKF NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

