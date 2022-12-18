Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

BGRN opened at $46.81 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

