Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $81.14 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,152 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 10.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $81,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

