Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.12 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

