Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,470.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 71,723 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BA opened at $184.70 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average of $152.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

