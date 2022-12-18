Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 73,408 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 6.57% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,450,000 after acquiring an additional 216,098 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,021,000 after acquiring an additional 62,266 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after acquiring an additional 814,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 342,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

