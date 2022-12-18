Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $58,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,189,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,176,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,885 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.33 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

