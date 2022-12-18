Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,979 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,979 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15.

