Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,449 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS GOVT opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

