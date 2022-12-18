Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27,866 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,866 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,741,000 after purchasing an additional 148,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IQLT opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

