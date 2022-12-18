Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

