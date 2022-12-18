Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.02.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
