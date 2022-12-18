Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

GLQ stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

