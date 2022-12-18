Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLQ opened at $7.00 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

