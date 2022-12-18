Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Position Lessened by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,313 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

