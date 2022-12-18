Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.36 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.363 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.
Constellation Software Price Performance
Shares of CSU opened at C$2,118.26 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12-month high of C$2,385.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,000.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,992.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71. The stock has a market cap of C$44.89 billion and a PE ratio of 68.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Constellation Software news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,836.96 per share, with a total value of C$73,478.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,985,753.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.