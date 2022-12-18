Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.36 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.363 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,118.26 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12-month high of C$2,385.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,000.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,992.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71. The stock has a market cap of C$44.89 billion and a PE ratio of 68.20.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Software news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,836.96 per share, with a total value of C$73,478.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,985,753.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Constellation Software

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares raised Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,380.00.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.