Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CFO Buys $22,200.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CFO Leiv Lea bought 30,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

