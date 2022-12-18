Daniel David Tempesta Purchases 3,325 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) Director Daniel David Tempesta purchased 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $23,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LAZR opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

