DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 5,556 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $141.49 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

