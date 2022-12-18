DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,856 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 266,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

