DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,380.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,437.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,253.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

