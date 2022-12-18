DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Waste Management by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $498,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Waste Management by 29.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 235.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Waste Management by 15.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WM opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WM. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

