DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,527 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
