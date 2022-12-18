DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,527 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

