DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 62 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $312.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.09 and its 200-day moving average is $277.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

