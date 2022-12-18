DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.31 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

