DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,773 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 262.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.59) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

BHP opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

