Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Digi International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Digi International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Digi International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International during the third quarter valued at $3,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Digi International Trading Down 4.4 %

DGII opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $43.68.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.