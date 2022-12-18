Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,939,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

