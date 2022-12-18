DNB Asset Management AS Buys 33,886 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

