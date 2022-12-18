DNB Asset Management AS Buys 860 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,822 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

