DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Edison International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.