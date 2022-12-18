DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

