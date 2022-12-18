DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after acquiring an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.79.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

