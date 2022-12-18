DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.54 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

