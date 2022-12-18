DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.78 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $424.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

