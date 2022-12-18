DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after buying an additional 1,625,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

