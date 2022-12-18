DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,403 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $82,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight Capital cut their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

